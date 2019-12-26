Kenzo marks daughter’s birthday with a tweet, Rema follows

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Ugandan musician Eddy Kenzo early today tweeted birthday wishes to her daughter, who he said he only sees these days in photographs.

An hour or two after he did, Aamaal Musuuza Malaika’s mother Ugandan musician Rema Namakula, who has since dumped Kenzo, also tweeted, stating her anxiety about her daughter.

The girl who has turned five, lives with Dr Hamza Sebunya who last month took a second step to wedding Rema Namakula, when he was introduced to her parents in a traditional ceremony called ‘Kwanjula’.

Rema abandoned long time partner, Ugandan musician Kenzo to move into Sebunya’s home. Kenzo has not hidden his disappointment, but sent Rema a ‘congratulation message’.

Happy 5 mama wange Nange nasigaza kulaba mubifananyi nga bantu balala naye mukama yasinga okumanya and blood is thinker than water. Love you Aama❤🙏 pic.twitter.com/pt9nlLk9bI — Eddy Kenzo (@eddykenzoficial) December 26, 2019

This day every year gives me chills… anxiety….

Excitement..joy and happiness all because of you mama wange… Happy 5 my love.❤❤❤

To the moon and back my little lady @aamaal__musuuza ❤❤❤ pic.twitter.com/hJ9BsGKA5r — REMA (@REMAUG1) December 26, 2019