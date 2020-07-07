Wednesday , July 8 2020
Covid-19 Image

Kenya announces schools to reopen in January 2021

The Independent July 7, 2020 NEWS, The News Today 1 Comment

 

President Kenyatta (right) yesterday received a progress update from the Education Sector Committee on Covid-19 chaired by Cabinet Secretary Prof George Magoha. Details of the report and update was made today, stating schools reopen in January.

Nairobi, Kenya | THE INDEPENDENT | Kenya’s Ministry of Education has announced that primary and secondary schools will re-open in January 2021, if the COVID-19 infection curve will have been flattened by December 2020. There will therefore be no primary and secondary school exams in 2020.

“The 2020 school calendar year will be considered lost due to COVID-19 restrictions,” Kenya’s Education Cabinet Secretary Prof George Magoha said in a statement on Tuesday.

“Pre-primary, Primary and Secondary schools to reopen in January. There will be no KCPE, KCSE in 2020,” he said.

This means all learners in Kenya’s Primary Grade 1 to 4; Standard 5 to 7; and Kenya’s secondary school Form 1 to 3 in 2020, will remain in their current classes in 2021.

He however said teacher training colleges and other Technical Vocational Education and Training Institutions will be allowed to reopen from September 2020 subject to strict adherence to the Ministry of Health COVID-19 protocols.

 

