Kenya and Uganda look to youth, technology to boost tourism

Uganda and Kenya to host 4th Cross-Border Tourism Conference in Malindi

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | East Africa’s tourism industry is set to take center stage as Uganda and Kenya prepare to host the 4th Uganda-Kenya Coast Tourism Conference and Exhibition from 27th to 28th October 2025 at Ocean Beach Resort and Spa in Malindi, Kenya. With the theme “Leveraging Youth Innovation and Technology for Responsive and Inclusive Tourism,” the conference promises to spotlight how young innovators and digital solutions are reshaping the tourism landscape, creating more inclusive, resilient, and globally competitive destinations.

The conference builds on the Memorandum of Understanding on Tourism Cooperation signed on 30th July 2025, which provides a framework for joint promotion, knowledge sharing, and capacity building.

During the launch in Kampala, Ambassador Paul Mukumbya, Consul-General of Uganda in Mombasa, welcomed media and stakeholders in Kampala, emphasizing tourism as a strategic flagship initiative. “Tourism is one of the strongest bridges connecting Uganda and Kenya. By collaborating on promotion and marketing, we enhance global visibility while reinforcing the social and economic ties of our region. This conference ensures both countries complement, rather than compete, in showcasing their unique attractions,” Amb. Mukumbya stated.

Representing the Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Charles Ssentongo Chief of Protocol at MoFA, highlighted tourism’s critical role in Uganda’s economic agenda. “The Government aims to grow tourism revenue from US$2 billion in FY2022/23 to US$50 billion by FY2039/40, while supporting broader priorities under the ATMS framework in agro-industrialization, mining, and science and technology. Tourism is central to our economic diplomacy, youth empowerment, job creation, and sustainable development,” he said.

Tourism flows between Uganda and Kenya are robust; in 2024, 466,000 Kenyans visited Uganda, while 225,559 Ugandans travelled to Kenya. Improved air connectivity, including increased flights by Kenya Airways, has strengthened this exchange, underscoring the sector’s role in cross-border mobility, trade, and cultural understanding. Since 2022, the Uganda Consulate in Mombasa has championed the Uganda-Kenya Coast Partnership, promoting tourism through conferences, exhibitions, and familiarization trips. Three successful editions in Mombasa (2022), Diani (2023), and Kampala (2024) have drawn hundreds of delegates, fostering knowledge exchange, B2B networking, and collaborative marketing initiatives, while enhancing awareness of key attractions like Uganda’s wildlife and cultural experiences and the Kenya Coast’s marine and historical tourism.

Shakira Rahim Lamar, Head of Public Relations and Corporate Affairs at Uganda Airlines, praised the organizers for sustaining the conference for four years. “Service, humanity, and the joy we bring to travelers define tourism. By fostering collaboration and innovation, we enhance visitor experiences while strengthening the regional tourism ecosystem,” she said.

Juliana Kaggwa, CEO of the Uganda Tourism Board, applauded Ambassador Mukumbya for his leadership, emphasizing the importance of regional coordination and the Board’s ambition to contribute significantly to GDP. She cited visitor endorsements affirming Uganda’s global appeal as “the Pearl of Africa.”

Stephen Asiimwe, CEO of the Private Sector Foundation Uganda (PSFU), stressed the importance of youth and technology in tourism. “The youth in tourism are not just beneficiaries; they are innovators, entrepreneurs, and storytellers. Empowering them to reimagine tourism is an investment in sustainability. Technology connects our destinations to global audiences while ensuring inclusivity and resilience,” he noted. Mr. Herbert Mwachiro of Kilifi County highlighted the complementary strengths of Uganda and Kilifi Uganda’s wildlife and cultural tourism paired with Kilifi’s beaches and marine ecosystems—while emphasizing sustainable tourism practices that benefit local communities.

Amb. Dr. Suleiman Ibrahim Roba, the Deputy High Commissioner of Kenya to Uganda expressed appreciation for the organizers and highlighted the role of tourism in strengthening regional relations, noting that the conference would further promote innovation and collaboration across both nations.

Amb. Mukumbya concluded, reaffirming the conference as both a sectoral and diplomatic platform. “This is more than a conference; it is a mission to position Uganda and Kenya as partners in global tourism. By harnessing youth energy, technology, and regional unity, we can transform tourism into a shared engine of growth and understanding”.

The event featured a number of youth innovators who have built platforms to make the tourism experience across East Africa more convenient at various price points, from modest to high-end budgets.

The registration portal https://www.thetourismconference.org/ was officially declared open by Amb. Charles Ssentongo.