Kenya Airways restarts Dubai flights as Flydubai returns to Entebbe

Nairobi, Kenya | AGENCIES | Kenya Airways has become the first East African carrier to resume passenger flights to Dubai, restoring a key aviation corridor between the region and the Middle East after several days of disruption that stranded travellers and disrupted cargo shipments.

The airline’s flight KQ304 departed Nairobi late on March 4, arriving at Dubai International Airport early the following morning, according to flight-tracking data. The return service, KQ305, left Dubai hours later and was scheduled to land back in Nairobi before midday, marking the first restoration of regular passenger service on the route by an East African airline since regional tensions forced multiple flight suspensions.

The restart places Kenya Airways ahead of other regional carriers in reopening one of the busiest long-haul corridors linking East Africa with the Gulf. Flights between the two regions were halted after US and Israel launched a war against Iran on Feb.28, prompting airlines to suspend operations, leaving thousands of passengers stranded in airports across the region and interrupting cargo shipments bound for Gulf markets.

Activity at Dubai’s main airport has since begun to recover gradually, with dozens of departures recorded during the morning hours as airlines cautiously return aircraft to their schedules. Aviation authorities and carriers are restoring services in stages, prioritising key intercontinental routes.

Still, the region’s largest airline on the East Africa–Dubai corridor, Emirates, had not yet resumed flights to several East African destinations by Thursday morning. The Dubai-based carrier typically operates one daily flight to Entebbe and up to three daily services to Nairobi, making it one of the most significant connectors between East Africa and the Gulf.

Much of the traffic currently leaving Dubai is being handled by Emirates and its sister airline flydubai as the emirate’s aviation sector slowly rebuilds capacity.

For Uganda, the first tangible sign of recovery came when flydubai resumed its Entebbe route on Thursday morning. Flight FZ619 departed Dubai shortly after sunrise and landed at Entebbe International Airport later in the morning, marking the first direct connection between the two cities since the disruption began.

Relief to passengers

The return of the route offers partial relief to passengers who had been stranded during the suspension of services. Airlines across the region had reported significant backlogs as travellers attempted to rebook flights following the sudden halt in operations.

Cargo operators and exporters are also watching the reopening closely. Dubai serves as one of East Africa’s most important aviation hubs, linking the region to global passenger and freight networks. The city acts as a gateway for high-value exports from countries such as Uganda and Kenya, including fresh produce, flowers, fish and precious metals.

During the disruption, exporters reported delays in shipments bound for Gulf markets, particularly for perishable goods that rely on frequent passenger flights to move cargo in aircraft holds.

Clear passenger backlogs

Industry analysts say the gradual reopening of flights should help clear passenger backlogs and restore cargo movements in the coming days. However, they caution that schedules are likely to remain limited until airlines fully normalize operations and regain confidence in regional stability.

For now, the resumption of Kenya Airways’ Dubai service and flydubai’s return to Entebbe signals the first step toward restoring one of East Africa’s busiest international aviation corridors—an artery critical for tourism, trade and labour mobility between the region and the Gulf.