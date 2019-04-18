KCCA to collect ugx 50bn from property rate

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) projects to collect over 50 billion shillings from property rates as it winds up the up-date of valuation in the city.

The institution has been updating property valuation rolls for the past year and expects the process to be completed before start of the 2019/20 financial year.

KCCA technocrats and Lubaga Division politicians on Thursday unveiled the draft valuation.

The update of property valuation rolls is among projects bankrolled under the second Kampala Institutional and Infrastructure Development Project (KIIDP 2) supported by the World Bank.

KCCA property valuation manager, Norbert Seruwagi says the institution’s property rate will more than double once the process is completed in all divisions. The institution has been collecting about 20 billion shillings, but will increase to more 50 billion.

The update of property valuation rolls started with Kampala Central Division in 2018. The Central Division roll came into effect at the start of 2018/19 financial year.

Nakawa, Makindye, Kawempe and Lubaga divisions followed correspondingly. The updated rolls of the four divisions will be effected starting July, 2019.

Lubaga Division Mayor Joyce Ssebugwawo says they project to collect 10 billion shillings once the division updated roll comes into effect from Uganda shilling 2.3 billion they were previously collecting.

She appealed to the property owners to visit Lubaga Division and KCCA headquarters to check valuation figures that have been attached to their buildings. The draft valuation roll will be on display for 30 days.

Ssebugwawo commended Lubaga residents for maximum cooperation during the compilation of the draft roll. She says the division expects residents to positively pay the property rates which will be invested in infrastructure and social development of the division.

Property rate is 6 percent of the rateable value of a property as guided by the KCCA Act 2010 and the Local Government (Rating) Act 2005. The rateable value of a property is 76 percent of the annual revenue that a building owner collects from tenants. The remaining 24 percent is left for the owner to cater for utility bills and renovation.

******

URN