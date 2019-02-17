KCCA passes ordinance to harmonise market operations

Kampala City Council Authority (KCCA) has passed an ordinance to harmonize the management of markets in Kampala.

| Kampala, Uganda | The Independent | The bill that among others seeks to provide a comprehensive licensing regime for permanent, semi permanent and temporary markets, harmonise market dues and provide a process through which market leaders can be elected under the term limit setting comes into force following wrangles in several markets mainly arising from poor leadership.

According to the Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago, the bill that’s now awaiting signing by the Attorney General, through the minister of Kampala Beti Kamya, will result in better operations in markets since previously wrangles have paralysed business.

The regulation according to city counselors comes in handy with increased numbers of vendors who can only be managed by set out guidelines.

