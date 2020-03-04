KCCA issues guidelines for elections of speaker

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Kampala Capital City Authority-KCCA has issued guidelines for the elections of speaker.

The elections are slated for March 5th. The Minister for Kampala Betty Amongi on Tuesday told the press at the Uganda Media Center that the people allowed to take part in the elections are the Executive Director and the deputy, Authority and division Clerks.

Others include authority and Division Councillors, the Lord Mayor and Division Mayors and their deputies, Resident City Commissioner and the Five Deputies, the presiding officer and the Chief Magistrate who will administer oath.

Other officials with assigned duties by the Executive Director will attend also attend.

Amongi says all participants will have to access the venue between 8 am and 9 am.

According to the guidelines, nominations will be conducted after 9 am. Candidates will have to return nomination forms to the presiding officer to verify that those seconding nominees are eligible voters.

Mobile phones, cameras and any other gadgets shall be allowed at the venue but shall not be carried when one is called upon to cast their ballot.

Amongi also said that journalists who will be accredited to cover the elections will be guided on how to operate. This is after Amongi said they did not want journalists taking photos of voters casting their ballot.

The positions of speaker and deputy speakers of the Authority and division were created following Amendment of the KCCA Act.

The speakers will now preside over council meetings that were previously chaired by Mayors.

