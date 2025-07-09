KCCA gives Masanyalaze Group 3 months to supply power at St. Balikuddembe Market

Kampala, Uganda | THEIDEPENDENT | The Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) has granted Masanyalaze Group a three-month grace period to resume electricity supply at St. Balikuddembe Market, following persistent complaints from vendors over frequent blackouts and mismanagement. The development follows a power crisis at the market, which saw businesses—especially those reliant on electricity like cold drink sellers and groundnut paste processors—suffer major disruptions.

Vendors had accused Masanyalaze Group, a vendor-based electricity supplier that managed power at the market for over 15 years, of extortion, disrespect, and failure to remit vendor payments to the former distributor, Umeme. This reportedly resulted in unpaid arrears amounting to UGX 184 million and triggered disconnection by Uganda Electricity Distribution Company Limited (UEDCL).

In response, KCCA had earlier disbanded Masanyalaze Group and appointed a 10-member interim committee composed of department heads to manage electricity payments and ensure a consistent supply. However, vendors say the new team failed to deliver. Last Friday, UEDCL disconnected the market due to the growing debt, prompting chaos and renewed calls for action. This led to a crisis meeting chaired by KCCA Executive Director Hajati Sharifah Buzeki on Tuesday evening.

During the meeting, vendors pleaded with KCCA to reinstate Masanyalaze Group—with operational reforms—arguing that the interim committee had proven inefficient and detached from vendor realities. Ramadan Ssemyalo faulted the interim committee’s banking payment model, saying many vendors are unfamiliar with calculating units. He also called for a reduction in the current per-unit rate of UGX 690 during the trial period.

Yeremia Mutesasira supported the call for reinstatement, stressing the need for KCCA to supervise Masanyalaze Group to avoid the failures witnessed under the interim committee.

Vendor Godfrey Ayinomugisha claimed the power issues began when Masanyalaze Group was removed due to personal interests, and appealed for its return for the sake of business continuity.

Another vendor, Baisha Nayiga, accused the interim committee of poor meter management and refusal to let vendors witness meter readings, resulting in inaccurate billing.

In response, KCCA Executive Director Hajati Sharifah Buzeki reaffirmed that under the Markets Act, vendors are responsible for paying their utility bills, while KCCA plays a supervisory role. She urged calm and cooperation.

Masanyalaze Group Chairperson Godfrey Yiga assured vendors that the electricity supply would be restored during the grace period. He requested that vendors bear with the current rate of UGX 690 per unit to help the group settle the UGX 184 million debt.

KCCA retains responsibility for common-use electricity within the market—such as for restrooms and security lighting—and has installed solar-powered lights to guarantee uninterrupted service in those areas. The electricity at the heart of the dispute is that used by individual vendors for their private business operations. KCCA took over the management of city markets in 2022 following a presidential directive, and continues to oversee operations across all markets in Kampala.

