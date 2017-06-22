KCCA FC, FUS, Africain and Rivers on 6 points

KCCA, FUS, Africain and Rivers on 6 points after dramatic winners in CAF Cup thrillers

Johannesburg, South Africa | AFP | Club Africain of Tunisia and Al Hilal Obeid of Sudan snatched dramatic stoppage-time winners Wednesday to boost hopes of reaching the CAF Confederation Cup quarter-finals.

Imed Meniaoui volleyed a 94th-minute winner as Club Africain came from behind to beat Group A leaders FUS Rabat of Morocco 2-1 in Rades on the outskirts of Tunis.

Mohamed Fouzair converted a first-half penalty for 2010 Confederation Cup winners FUS and Ali Abdi nodded a second half equaliser in a north African thriller.

All eight Group A games have produced home wins so FUS, who lead on goal difference, Club Africain, Rivers United of Nigeria and KCCA of Uganda have six points after four rounds. A day earlier Rivers had edged KCCA 2-1.

Al Hilal went top of Group C thanks to a 2-1 triumph over Smouha of Egypt in Obeid with Ghanaian Nelson Ladzagla snatching the winner four minutes into additional time.

A corner led to a goalmouth melee and the west African stabbed the ball past goalkeeper Mohamed Abou-Gabal into the corner of the net.

Abaker Girfa scored off a rebound on 72 minutes for Hilal and Islam Mohareb levelled five minutes from time with a fierce close-range shot.

Hilal have seven points, Recreativo Libolo of Angola and top seeds Zesco United of Zambia six and Smouha four with group winners and runners-up securing last-eight places.

Mouloudia Alger of Algeria, whose lone CAF title came 41 years ago, replaced record three-time Confederation Cup winners CS Sfaxien as leaders of Group B.

Clinical Hichem Nekkache bagged a brace inside 29 minutes as Mouloudia edged gutsy Mbabane Swallows of Swaziland 2-1 in Algiers.

Njabulo Ndlovu reduced the deficit with a superb long-range shot 17 minutes from time for the first club from the tiny southern African kingdom to reach the group phase.

Sfaxien slipped to second after drawing 1-1 away to bottom team Platinum Stars of South Africa in northwestern mining town Rustenburg.

Bongi Ntuli poked a cross into the net on 58 minutes for winless Platinum and Maher Hannachi levelled after 76 minutes through a side-foot shot off a cut-back.

Goalkeeper Mbongeni Mzimela, recallled after Stars conceded seven goals in their previous two group games, rescued his tiring team several times during a frenetic finish.

Horoya of Guinea lead Group D with eight points, SuperSport United of South Africa and title-holders TP Mazembe of the Democratic Republic of Congo have six, and Mounana of Gabon are pointless.

Standings (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points)

FUS 4 2 0 2 6 4 6

Africain 4 2 0 2 7 6 6

Rivers 4 2 0 2 5 6 6

KCCA 4 2 0 2 5 7 6