KCCA Deputy Lord Mayor, MP Adeke further remanded

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Kampala Deputy Lord Mayor Doreen Nyanjura and the Soroti District Woman Member of Parliament Anna Adeke, have been further remanded to Luzira prison for staging an unlawful assembly and inciting violence.

The others are Suzan Nanyonjo, Mariam Kizito, Among Alice, and Margaret Madanda Wokuri, all Forum Democratic Change (FDC) women leaders.

Trouble for the women started on Monday at the Mulago roundabout when they were arrested with posters and placards protesting the continued increase in prices of commodities.

They were arraigned at the LDC court, but could not be given bail because it was late and the banks had closed.

On Tuesday, the accused’s lawyers led by Erias Lukwago presented 12 people to stand surety.

However, State Attorney Joy Apolot told the court that she needs one week to verify the documents of the sureties. She said that some of the National Identity Cards that were presented to the court are photocopies and that since the sureties are many in the number, she needed time to study their documents.

Samuel Muyizzi, another lawyer opposed the adjournment arguing that the State Attorney is denying the accused their constitutional right to bail.

The Acting Chief Magistrate Augustine Alule in his ruling said that the one week requested by the prosecution is too long. He however said that the prosecution has a right to verify the documents of the sureties as requested.

He adjourned the case to Tuesday next week.

Last week, the former Forum for Democratic Change Party President Dr. Kizza Besigye was charged with similar offenses and remanded to Luzira prison.

*****

URN