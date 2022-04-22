KCCA council approves new valuation court

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Kampala Capital City Authority-KCCA council has approved the city’s new valuation court.

The city valuation court has powers similar to those of a magistrate’s court. It is responsible for receiving complaints from those aggrieved by the property tax valuations from the city authorities.

It is mandated to rule on the reviews of the values, as well as declaring tax exemptions where it deems necessary and its decisions are only reviewed by the High Court.

The new members of the court are lawyer Samuel Muyizzi who has been appointed as the Chairman and replaces Wandera Ogalo. Other members are Brian Kayemba and Daphne Muwonge.

Deputy Lord Mayor Doreen Nyanjura says that the court has been established at the right time when the city residents are complaining about the high property taxes.

Angel Kwagala, the woman councilor for Kawempe South, expressed gratitude that the court will streamline the property tax issue.

