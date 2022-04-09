KCCA approves new football club board

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Kampala Capital City Authority-KCCA has approved a 10-member board to govern its football Club.

The board was recommended by the City Executive Committee led by Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago and approved on Thursday during a Council sitting at City Hall, after a presentation of The names of by the Executive Secretary for Finance and Administration John Mary Ssebuwufu.

Martin Ssekajja and Aggrey Asaba retained their positions as the Board Chairperson and Vice Chairperson respectively, while Makindye Division Mayor Ali Kasirye Nganda also retained his seat as the mayoral representative. The others are Tom Lwanga, who retained the seat as the Club legend and Joseph Kirimanyi as KCCA Auditor.

Also on the board is Lubaga North One Councillor Jeremiah Keeya Mwanje and Kawempe North Woman Councillor Nusifa Nakato who were approved as Authority representatives. Ronald Mubiru will represent the Directorate of Education and Social Services of KCCA, Ivan Kirya for KCCA treasury and veteran Journalist Peter Kibazo as the fans representative.

Some councillors earlier proposed that the list be deferred until the proposed people appear before the council. But the majority of the members insisted that a decision be made since Majority, if not all members on the board, were known due to their positions in society and at KCCA.

There was also a proposal to replace Peter Kibazo with Kampala Central Councillor Moses Kataabu but this was rejected on grounds that the council can only approve or defy a name but not appoint.

The City Executive Committee had previously presented the names before Council but the list was rejected on grounds that it had been presented jointly with the Public Accounts Committee of Kampala.

****

URN