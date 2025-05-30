KCB Bank Uganda launches Uganda leg of the KCB East Africa Golf Tour

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | KCB Bank Uganda today launched the Uganda leg of the KCB East Africa Golf Tour at Lake Victoria Serena Golf Resort & Spa, ushering in the next phase of regional competition, national pride, and community engagement under the 2025 theme, “Roar on the Green.”

The launch brought together corporate partners, and regional stakeholders, alongside members of the media. Present at the event were Agnes N. Mayanja (Executive Director, KCB Bank Uganda), Theodor Van Rooyen (Golf Director – Uganda Leg), and representatives from our partners ICEA Lion and Kenya Airways.

The Ugandan Leg is set to take place on 28 June 2025 at Lake Victoria Serena Golf Resort & Spa. Four-ball teams will compete under the Stafford format, where the best three scores per hole contribute to the team total. The winning team will earn an all-expenses-paid trip to represent Uganda at the Grand Finale of the East Africa Golf Tour in Nairobi this December, where they will compete against top qualifiers from across East Africa.

Agnes N. Mayanja, Executive Director, KCB Bank Uganda, remarked: “At KCB, we view sport as a catalyst for growth. Our continued investment in golf reflects our belief in nurturing excellence, building regional partnerships, and driving lasting value in the communities we serve. We are proud to fly the Ugandan flag high as part of this prestigious Tour.”

Over the past year, KCB Bank Uganda has supported several national golf events including the Jinja Ladies Open, West Nile Quarterly Mug, Uganda Golf Club Ladies Open, Arua Open, Mbarara Monthly Mug, and Lira Ladies Open. The Bank has reaffirmed support for upcoming 2025 tournaments such as the Jinja Ladies Open, Mbarara Quarterly Mug, West Nile Quarterly Mug, and Arua Open, emphasising its dedication to nurturing talent and grassroots development.

Sheila Awori, Acting Head of Marketing and Communications at KCB Bank Uganda, noted: “Sport creates platforms where potential can thrive. Our support for golf is more about expanding access, nurturing discipline and uniting communities around shared ambition. We’re proud to stand behind this Tour and what it represents.”

Uganda’s track record at the East Africa Golf Tour remains impressive. In 2024, Cywaai Joseph (HCP 5), Peace Kabasweka (HCP 2), Babirye Martha (HCP 4), and Abdul Nasser Kakeeto (HCP 3) clinched the Grand Finale in Sigona, Kenya with a team score of 109 points, edging past Tanzania’s 106. Their victory came with a KES 1 million prize to support a sustainability initiative. They also earned an all-expenses-paid trip to the Rwanda Open Golf Tournament, chosen as their winners’ tournament of choice.

Theodor Van Rooyen, Golf Director, East Africa Golf Tour – Uganda Leg, added: “This tournament brings out the finest elements of the game—precision, teamwork, and competitive spirit. We believe our players will rise to the occasion with integrity and strategy, reflecting the growing strength of Ugandan golf. We look forward to seeing the winning team represent the country in Nairobi and carry forward this remarkable journey.”

As part of the day’s activities, KCB Bank Uganda planted 300 trees at Lake Victoria Serena Golf Resort & Spa, continuing its Go Green Campaign. This is part of a wider commitment to plant 15,000 trees nationwide by the end of 2025, in alignment with the Bank’s Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) strategy. The initiative is being delivered in collaboration with golf clubs, schools, local authorities and community groups across Uganda.

KCB Bank Uganda continues to champion opportunities that bridge sport, sustainability, and regional cohesion, driven by its brand promise: For People. For Better.