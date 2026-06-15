KCB Bank Uganda helps students at Kololo SS plan for the future

KCB Bank Uganda Invests in Students Through Financial Literacy, School Safety, and Sustainability Initiative at Kololo Secondary School

Kampala, Uganda | NEWS CORRESPONDENT | KCB Bank Uganda has reinforced its commitment to sustainable community development through a comprehensive initiative at Kololo Secondary School, aimed at equipping students with the tools, knowledge and support needed to thrive both inside and outside the classroom.

The initiative brought together KCB Bank Uganda staff, school administrators and students in a programme that combined financial literacy training, account opening, menstrual health support, fruit tree planting and the enhancement of school safety infrastructure by painting a zebra crossing and building a pedestrian walkway.

While speaking at the engagement, Edgar Byamah, Managing Director KCB Bank Uganda, said “At KCB Bank Uganda, we believe that banking is ultimately about people. It is about understanding the communities we serve, responding to real needs and creating opportunities that make life better.

“Education remains one of the most powerful investments any society can make. Through the KCB Foundation, we are proud to support 56 intelligent but financially disadvantaged learners transitioning from O-Level to A-Level across eight schools in Uganda. We are particularly delighted that Kololo Secondary School will welcome ten of these scholars,” he said.

The programme commenced with a financial literacy session led by KCB Bank Uganda teams, providing students with practical knowledge on saving, budgeting and responsible financial management while also facilitating account opening to promote financial inclusion among young people.

Recognizing the importance of keeping girls in school and with sustainability in mind, the bank also donated reusable sanitary towels to all female students, helping address barriers that often affect attendance, participation and academic performance.

KCB Bank Uganda Head of Human Resources, Patience Arinaitwe, noted that KCB Bank is proud to stand alongside schools, communities, and families in helping to create environments where young people can flourish.

“I want the students here today to know that there is no limit to what they can achieve. Even if the situation appears to be difficult, believe in yourself. Allow your ambitions to exceed your anxieties. The world requires your ideas, leadership, courage, and voice,” she said.

As part of the Bank’s environmental sustainability agenda, students and the bank’s staff participated in a fruit tree-planting exercise to promote environmental awareness and create long-term benefits for future generations of learners.

The initiative also included the painting of a zebra crossing and pedestrian walkway within the school premises to improve learner safety and encourage responsible road usage.

Betty Mwesigwa, the headmistress of Kololo Secondary School, welcomed the intervention and commended KCB Bank Uganda for adopting a holistic approach to supporting education.

“This programme addresses several important aspects of student wellbeing, from financial literacy and environmental stewardship to health and safety. We are grateful for KCB Bank’s commitment to empowering our learners and creating a supportive environment for their success,” she said.

The initiative reflects KCB Bank Uganda’s broader commitment to ESG principles and sustainable development, recognising that lasting community transformation requires investments that strengthen education, improve livelihoods, promote environmental responsibility and enhance social wellbeing.

As Uganda continues to harness the potential of its youthful population, partnerships between educational institutions and the private sector remain critical in preparing young people to participate meaningfully in the country’s economic and social development.