KAYIHURA: People abandoned me after leaving office

Kampala, Uganda | URN | Former Inspector General of Police Retired Gen. Kale Kayihura has said that many people abandoned him after he left public service, despite previously benefiting from his support.

Speaking at the swearing-in after-party of Rwampara East MP, Dr Charles Ngabirano in Kampala over the weekend, Kayihura said that leaving public office often changes how people relate to former officials.

“When I left service, you know when you leave public service, nobody wants to come closer to you, even those you used to help. All of them run away from you as if you are suffering from leprosy,” Kayihura said.

He, however, praised Ngabirano for remaining close to him and frequently checking on him at his home in Kashagama.

Kayihura also thanked the people of Rwampara for electing Ngabirano, describing him as intelligent, practical, wise and full of credible ideas.

Kayihura said Ngabirano has gone beyond representing only the people of Rwampara by supporting communities in other parts of the country.

He cited the Ministry of Local Government’s Local Economic Growth Support (LEGS) Project, saying Ngabirano fought to ensure that poor districts such as Kisoro benefited from the poverty eradication programme.

“Kisoro is one of the poorest districts in Uganda, like Karamoja, but when they could not benefit from the programme, someone talked to Ngabirano and he fought for them,” Kayihura said.

He added that Ngabirano is not only an MP for Rwampara, but for all of them.

Kayihura also dismissed claims that he is living in exile after leaving government service.

He clarified that he simply changed roles and is now involved in private business.

“I am not in exile. I am in production,” he said jokingly, adding that he is currently producing yoghurt under the brand name “Katebe Yoghurt,” named after Katebe village where it is manufactured but not Katebe to mean that he’s now out of a position in government.

He was responding to remarks by Ngabirano, who had jokingly referred to both of them as having been in exile, implying that they had been away from government positions.

Ngabirano served in the 10th Parliament but lost his seat in the 2021 elections before returning in the current 12th Parliament.

Kayihura also recalled working with former Police Director of Logistics AIGP Bangirana,whom he described as a son of Rwampara , to promote community policing initiatives.

He said they realised police alone could not effectively fight crime without involving communities. Bangirana was also attending the party.

According to Kayihura, Ngabirano used his personal resources to support community policing initiatives in Mbarara and also backed the idea in Parliament.

“There is a seed that was planted,” Kayihura said, in response to critics who allegedly dismissed their efforts as useless.

He added that it was his first time attending a swearing-in party and thanked Ngabirano for supporting the giveaway ceremony of his daughter with 20 cows sometime back and for being a good friend.

Kayihura further said he was hurt to hear that Ngabirano was allegedly being politically targeted because he considers him family.

He appealed to Ngabirano to guide some Members of Parliament whom he accused of entering Parliament with bad personal intentions, and urged them instead to act patriotically.

Rwampara District Woman MP, Anne Kansiime praised Ngabirano for his contribution to coffee growing in the district.

She said she worked with him while she was still a councillor and appealed to him to continue serving the people of Rwampara diligently.

Kansiime urged leaders in the district to work together in unity and avoid political conflicts for the good of the district.

She also pledged to serve as a bridge between leaders and the people of Rwampara.

“I ask Ngabirano to continue guiding me as a seasoned and experienced MP,” she said.

Ngabirano recalled what he described as irregularities during the NRM primaries, claiming that Kansiime was unfairly moved from first position to third place.

He also alleged that he had initially been declared winner by the Dr Tanga Odoi-led NRM Electoral Commission before the declaration was later reversed.

Ngabirano further claimed that the primaries were marred by violence, saying one of his vehicles was damaged by bullets and remains difficult to use or sell.

He nevertheless appreciated the security team in Rwampara and voters who rejected violence during the final elections.

The Independent MP Ngabirano said the large turnout and enthusiasm from his supporters motivated him to organise the thanksgiving and swearing-in celebration in Kampala to confirm to voters that he had officially taken oath.

He pledged to work for the development of Rwampara regardless of the challenges ahead.