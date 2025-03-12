Kawempe North: LoP storms house over suspected pre-ticked ballots

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A group of National Unity Platform (NUP) leaders and journalists were assaulted in Nammere, Kawempe North, where a group of individuals were suspected to be pre-ticking ballot papers in a residential home.

According to David Lewis Rubongoya, the National Unity Platform’s (NUP) Secretary General, they received information last night about a residential home guarded by the Uganda People’s Defence Forces, where pre-ticking of ballot papers was being done.

Upon arriving at the residence on Wednesday, Rubongoya, accompanied by the Leader of Opposition Joel Ssenyonyi and NUP flagbearer Erias Nalukoola Luyimbazi, found the small gate open and forced their way inside the home. However, they met resistance from soldiers and armed individuals in civilian clothes who were guarding the premises

The altercation turned violent when the soldiers assaulted some journalists and Rubongoya. The vehicles of Nalukoola and Ssenyonyi were also shattered by stones.

Spark TV’s camera operator, Steven Kibwiika, suffered severe injuries and was hospitalised after being assaulted. His equipment was also confiscated.

Joel Ssenyonyi stated that they sought assistance from the police, but they were reluctant to pursue the matter.

Our team led by LoP @JoelSsenyonyi and SG @DavidLRubongoya has busted goons rigging and pre-ticking ballot papers from a house in Nameere ahead of tomorrow’s polls. Very shameless!#FreeUganda pic.twitter.com/gH5K6zszsX — National Unity Platform (@NUP_Ug) March 12, 2025

Ssenyonyi has urged the Electoral Commission to issue a statement clarifying whether it is indeed overseeing the Kawempe by-election.

Meanwhile, the Uganda Police Force has heightened security measures ahead of the elections, with all security agencies on high alert to counter civil disobedience and election-related violence. Patrick Onyango, Kampala Metropolitan Police Spokesperson, stated that security agencies have taken proactive steps to mitigate potential electoral violence.

“The patrol groups will comprise of Field Force Unit, General Duty Police, Military Police, Uganda Peoples Defence Forces and 999 patrol vehicles. Intelligence agencies have mapped out black/hot spots during these by-elections, security agencies are going to deploy in these spots and will dominate the areas.” Onyango said.

URN