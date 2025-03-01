Kawempe North By-Election: Candidates concerned over selective law enforcement

KAMPALA, UGANDA | THE INDEPENDENT | Candidates in the Kawempe North by-election have expressed concern over what they describe as the selective enforcement of electoral laws by security agencies.

During a harmonization meeting held at the Electoral Commission offices in Kawempe on Friday, candidates raised concerns about security organs allowing some candidates to campaign freely while restricting others.

Henry Kasacca Mubiru, the Democratic Party candidate, emphasized that the electoral guidelines are clear and should be applied uniformly to all candidates. He warned that if security operatives continue enforcing the laws selectively once campaigns begin on Saturday, candidates will consider the guidelines suspended.

Mahmood Mutazindwa, alias Sweet Cake, urged security personnel not to interfere with the electoral process in Kawempe. He alleged that some security officers collaborated with candidates to stage arrests in an attempt to generate sympathy votes.

Musa Yiga, who is contesting for the position of councilor in Kazo-Angola, also voiced concerns over police enforcement. He noted that his electoral area has many candidates but limited space, making it essential for security forces to enforce the law equally.

Richard Ecega, the Kampala Metropolitan Police Commander, assured candidates that security forces are not in Kawempe North to intimidate or harass anyone but to create a conducive environment for the elections scheduled for March 13.

Ecega cautioned security personnel against engaging in unlawful activities during the by-election and urged candidates to conduct peaceful campaigns without attacking opponents.

He also called on the media to adhere to electoral guidelines, emphasizing that journalists should wear identifiable jackets for easy recognition by security operatives. This follows an incident where a Top Television journalist sustained serious injuries during a scuffle involving JATT operatives and Elias Nalukoola after the nominations on Wednesday.

Dr. Sallie Simba Kayunga, an Electoral Commission commissioner, reassured candidates that the commission is committed to holding a free, fair, and credible election in Kawempe North.

He emphasized that only registered voters in Kawempe North would be allowed to cast their ballots. Dr. Simba also revealed that the constituency has 197 polling stations, and to promote transparency, each candidate will be provided with a voter register.

Julius Mucunguzi, the Electoral Commission spokesperson, explained that the harmonization meeting was necessary to align candidates and their agents on the election program, ensuring a smooth and peaceful campaign process.

