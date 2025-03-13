KAWEMPE ELECTIONS: UCC suspends Pearl FM

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Uganda Communications Commission has suspended Pearl FM (107.9 FM in Kampala) for allegedly airing content that violates minimum broadcasting standards.

According to a statement released by Thembo Nyombi, Executive Director of Pearl FM’s program “Mpilidde Kamenya” aired on March 12, 2025, hosted by Kalule Suleiman, broadcast content containing unverified reports about events unfolding in Kawempe as voters prepared for the Kawempe North election on Thursday.

Kalule allegedly claimed that voting rigging and ballot stuffing were occurring in multiple areas of Kawempe. UCC stated that the program contained sensational and unsubstantiated claims, was alarmist, and had the potential to incite violence.

According to Nyombi, the presenter reportedly disseminated inaccurate, misleading, and distorted information, failing to distinguish between comments, conjecture, and facts. Furthermore, his conduct fell short of the professional standards and ethics expected of journalists under the Press and Journal Act, Cap. 100.

“The presenter made numerous careless, unfounded, and inaccurate statements regarding alleged vote rigging and ballot stuffing without providing adequate context. The UCC stated that such reckless statements can incite public violence and undermine the electoral process. As a result, the UCC has initiated an investigation into this matter.

UCC has directed Pearl FM to immediately suspend all its broadcasting services until the UCC completes its investigation and ensures sufficient safeguards are in place to prevent further breaches.

Additionally, the radio station has been instructed to provide a written representation, along with proof of certification and registration for the editor, presenter, and producer of the program. They must also provide information about the pre-listening device or time-delay equipment used during live broadcasts.

URN