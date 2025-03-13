Kawempe by-election: Journalists arrested as election tension soars

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Security forces have assaulted several journalists covering the Kawempe by-election, adding to a disturbing pattern of violence against the media since the election began.

The latest attack occurred at Kazo Angola polling station, where reporters from NMG and Next Media were targeted while documenting the arrests of individuals accused of disrupting the voting process.

During the assault, one reporter’s camera was damaged. This incident is part of a troubling trend of violence against journalists that began on nomination day.

The first attack was recorded when Miracle Ibanda, a reporter with Top TV, was beaten by security personnel. Since then, other journalists, including Stephen Kibwiha from NMG, have faced similar assaults. Reports have also emerged of journalists being forced to delete footage, raising serious concerns about press freedom and the safety of media workers.

Journalists filming the situation and conducting interviews at Mbogo Primary School were chased away. This polling station, where NRM candidate Faridah Nambi cast her vote, had attracted a significant number of journalists. The area also had a notable presence of security operatives, including Military Police and UPDF personnel.

Armed vehicles, drones, and other surveillance tools were seen passing by the station at regular intervals. Robert Ssempala, National Coordinator for Human Rights Network for Journalists (HRNJ) Uganda, condemned the continued attacks, warning that they are no longer isolated incidents but a systematic effort to suppress media coverage. He also noted that, in some cases, police have attempted to cover up these assaults.

Ssempala further stressed that the repeated attacks on journalists raise serious concerns about the credibility of the election.

“As security forces continue to suppress media coverage, there are growing fears that the press is being deliberately silenced, limiting the public’s access to information and undermining the transparency of the electoral process.

The ongoing violence against journalists casts doubt on the fairness of the election and raises alarms about the erosion of press freedom in the country,” he added.

No they weren’t going to DRC, they were entering Kawempe, pic.twitter.com/4Husk7KYrL — Canary Mugume (@CanaryMugume) March 13, 2025

Even before the by-election, the state of journalism in Uganda had been deteriorating, with security forces frequently targeting and attacking journalists.

According to Reporters Without Borders’ 2024 Press Freedom Index, Uganda ranks 128th out of 180 countries.

The report highlights that journalists in Uganda face intimidation and violence almost daily, with security services being the primary perpetrators.

Anxiety has gripped the media fraternity following the arrest and disappearances.

Reports indicate that multiple journalists have been detained, while others remain missing under unclear circumstances, sparking fears of a targeted crackdown on the press. Witnesses describe a chaotic scene where unidentified men—some in Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) uniforms and others in plain clothes—forcefully arrested journalists, bundling them into drones (unmarked vehicles) before driving off to unknown locations.

Among those arrested or missing are Abu Lubowa, Denis Kagubo, and Raymon Tamale, all affiliated with the Nation Media Group, including Daily Monitor, NTV, and Spark TV. Eyewitnesses recount brutal scenes of journalists being beaten before being taken away. “They were badly assaulted, and the men who took them didn’t identify themselves. Some wore military uniforms, while others were in plain clothes. It was chaotic, and people were too scared to intervene,” said a bystander who requested anonymity.

NTV Uganda has confirmed that its journalists are missing. The arrests come against the backdrop of earlier attacks on journalists in Kawempe, Mbogo, and Kazo Angola, where police and security officers reportedly assaulted reporters. Several journalists, including Hafiswa Nanvuma of NMG, Gabriel Owori of Salt Media, and Everest Mukibi from Bukedde FM, sustained injuries, while their cameras and equipment were destroyed.

Everest Mukibi recounted the ordeal, stating that it appeared security personnel deliberately targeted him and his colleagues during the attack.

This is a sad day for journalism. pic.twitter.com/wVIdVEBhip — Canary Mugume (@CanaryMugume) March 13, 2025

According to NBS, their reporter Hakiims Wampamba managed to escape from security operatives. Recounting the situation in a broadcast interview, he said that the situation was volatile, with security forces specifically targeting journalists covering the by-election. Additionally, NBS’ photojournalist Francis Isano has been hospitalized after being assaulted by security operatives. In response to the escalating attacks on its journalists, NBS has since withdrawn some of its reporters from covering the Kawempe North by-election for their safety.

Abu Lubowa spoke to Uganda Radio Network (URN), confirming that several other journalists from Galaxy TV, Salt TV, and other outlets have also been arrested. They are currently being detained at Kawempe Police Station. According to Lubowa, the journalists were apprehended by UPDF for allegedly portraying a negative image of the military and were subsequently handed over to the police. Those injured include Moses Waiswa of Busoga One FM.

Despite mounting concerns, police and other security agencies have remained tight-lipped about the situation. When contacted, Kampala Metropolitan Police Spokesperson Patrick Onyango declined to provide details, stating that all official communication would come from National Police Spokesperson Kituuma Rusoke.

“We are working on it, but the National PRO will give a briefing at 4 PM at the tally center,” Onyango said. The briefing is expected to take place at the National Tally Center in Makerere. The rising hostility toward journalists has forced many to abandon their press jackets—once a symbol of safety—out of fear of being targeted.

“It’s becoming impossible to identify as a journalist in this election. We are being hunted,” said a journalist who requested anonymity for safety reasons. Meanwhile, security forces have intensified their presence at polling stations, with military police, UPDF officers, and heavily armed personnel patrolling key locations. Drones and surveillance equipment have also been deployed, further heightening concerns over press freedom and the safety of journalists covering the elections.

****

URN