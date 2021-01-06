Katikkiro Mayiga calls for effective, respectful leaders

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Katikkiro of the Buganda Charles Peter Mayiga has said that Uganda needs effective leaders, which the country has fallen short of.

Mayiga said this while meeting with Independent presidential candidate, Joseph Kabuleta who paid him a courtesy visit at Bulange-Mengo on Tuesday.

‘We need effective leaders who are committed to the cause of the ordinary person all over the country. Presently, there is so much anguish in the country’s electoral process. Opponents are referred to as enemies…keeping law and order is described as crushing them, those with divergent views are labelled fools,” Mayiga said.

He said that they have repeatedly asked candidates contesting at different positions to respect one another and always use the power of reason to canvass for support without calling each other names.

Mayiga described Kabuleta’s declaration to run for the office of the presidency as one that did not surprise him since the candidate seemed to be in pursuit of some goal all the time.

He, however, appealed to him to keep in mind the five aspirational objectives of the Kingdom as he goes about his political aspirations. These he said include the sanctity of the Kingdom’s heritage, a federal system of government, land rights and the borders of the Kingdom, Economic and Social wellbeing of the people of Buganda and Unity.

Kabuleta welcomed the five aspirations of the Kingdom and he said that it is important for him as a candidate to get to know such expectations so that they are considered if elected President.

Buganda Kingdom has met major political actors including the ruling National Resistance Movement –NRM party, the National Unity Platform – NUP and the Forum for Democratic Change –FDC.

Ugandans are expected to go to polls to elect their president and Members of Parliament on January 14th, 2021.

