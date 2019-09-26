Katikiro courts Commonwealth delegates to invest in Buganda

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Buganda Kingdom has courted delegates of the 64th Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference (CPC) to invest in different projects in the Kingdom.

Led by the Speaker of Johor State in Malaysia, Suhaizan Bin Kaiat, a section of Commonwealth delegates from Canada, Pakistan, Fiji, India, Gambia, Australia and South Africa on Wednesday visited Lubiri Palace and the Kingdom’s Administrative centre, Bulange-Mengo.

At Lubiri palace, they were taught the Palace norms, culture and visited the former armory of the late President Iddi Amin Dada.

At Bulange Mengo, the Katikkiro of Buganda Charles Peter Mayiga took the delegates through the Kingdom’s history and the role of the Buganda Lukiiko or Parliament.

Mayiga told delegates that the Kingdom values integrity detests corruption and is in need of investors to realize revenue that can be invested to improve the lives of the subjects.

Robert Waggwa Nsibirwa, the Second Deputy Katikkiro informed the delegates about the available investment opportunities in the Kingdom citing the availability of 230 acres within the Lubiri Palace in which they plan to build a teaching hospital, new Palace, education institutions and others.

He further noted the completion of a master plan that will see the establishment of a cultural village on 10 acres to further the Kingdom’s biggest tourist attractions of culture and heritage.

He also hinted about the Kingdom’s master plan of setting up a Children and Women Hospital and a Youth Training center on 15 acres along Entebbe road.

Adilitia Oionibaravi, a delegate from the Parliament of the Republic Fiji expressed interest to learn more about the Kingdom and Uganda so that she and other delegates may consider replicating what they have learnt.

The Speaker of Goa, India Rajesh Patnekar said that he had got a secret to development and that he will encourage people back home to come and invest in Uganda.

The Speaker of Johor State in Malaysia, Suhaizan Bin Kaiat appreciated the Kingdom’s effort in preserving the heritage and their focus on sustaining the livelihood of the people.

“This is an opportunity for all Commonwealth countries to come and bring good service and corporation to the Kingdom. We hope to corporate,” said Kaiat.

