Katakwi councilors reject all proposed DSC members over nepotism

Katakwi, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Councilors in Katakwi on Thursday rejected all the proposed persons for the District Service Commission -DSC, citing nepotism.

The outgoing district chairperson of Katakwi, Walter Elakas Okiring, through his Secretary for Production, Silver Obetel proposed eight persons for the DSC. But all the names were rejected on grounds that the persons presented for council approval were from one family.

Elakas had proposed Joseph Okiror Kedi, Jane Acam- Acayet and Margret Ajiro as members of Katakwi District Service Commission. But councilors noted that the proposed persons had blood relations with Elakas and his secretary, Obetel.

According to councilors, Okiror is son to Obetel whom Elakas delegated to move the motion in the house while Acam is the mother- in- law to Elakas. Stella Acipa, another proposed name for youth representative was identified as a sister- in- law to Elakas.

Some of the councilors said that they didn’t want Elakas, who lost in the election for Toroma County MP seat to meddle with the affairs of the district by putting his relatives to head the most critical desk.

The angry councilors led by Simon Ojaman of Usuk Sub County, Joseph Ecuman of Ongongoja and Ben Egau of Getom, among others said the district had had a bad record especially in recruitment of staff over allegations corruption in the DSC.

Council also rejected Felicia Angela who was proposed to head the District Public Accounts Committee and James Ikabat, the proposed new board chairperson of Katakwi General Hospital.

The other rejected names are James Olupot, the proposed representative of PWDs and Bena Atim, a female representative. The angry councilors booed the speaker on the proposals until he deferred the item to next council meeting.

The council speaker, Francis Okwameri was later forced to adjourn council as members became rowdy during the debate.

The term for the current members of District Service Commission expired last year.

********

URN