Kasirye Gwanga now a Maj General

Kampala, Ugandan | THE INDEPENDENT | Brigadier Kasirye Gwanga has been promoted to the rank of Major General by President Yoweri Museveni.

Outspoken on Uganda’s military and political scene, Kasirye Gwanga is one of 1384 officers and militants promoted on March 3 by the Commander In Chief Gen. Museveni following recommendations of the Uganda Peoples Defence Force (UPDF) Commission Board.

Gwanga, who will be officially retired this year, has had a controversial but colourful military career that started as Staff Sergeant in the Idi Amin regime.

He turned rebel, joining Andrew Kayiira’s Uganda Freedom Army (UFA) that was involved in the bush war to topple Milton Obote before joining the National Resistance Army (NRA) shortly before taking power in 1986.

He has been LC-V chairman for Mubende before but was most recently in the news in an incident where he burnt the tractor in a dispute over land.

APPOINTMENTS

The most senior appointments made on March 3, are:

1. Brig Kasirye Gwanga to Maj Gen. (to retire 2018)

2. Brig Rwabantu to Maj Gen (Deputy General officer Commanding Reserves)

3. Col Charles Wacha to Brig (Director Human Rights )

4. Col Charles Byanyima to Brig (Commander Motorised Infantry Brigade)

5. Col Henry Isoke to Brig (Deputy CMI)

6. Col James Nambale to Brig (Adjutant General Headquarters )

7. Col Kagoro Asingura to Brig (Ministry of Defence and Veteran Affairs Legal Officer)

