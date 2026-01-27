Kasese voters explain low voter turnout in local council elections

Kasese, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Voter turnout in Kasese District was notably low during Thursday’s local council elections, with many citizens expressing concerns over alleged election manipulation and dissatisfaction with last week’s parliamentary results. Several voters criticized the way results were announced by the district returning officer on Saturday morning, particularly regarding the outcome of the district woman member of parliament seat.

NRM’s Sarah Baleke Ithungu was declared the winner, but her rival, Maryln Kabugho rejected the results and announced plans to challenge them in court. In another contest, Jackson Mbaju Kathika lost to NRM’s David Mulindwa by a margin of 85 votes. Electorates voiced frustration over unclear declarations of winners, which they say demoralizes voters and reduces confidence in the electoral process, contributing to the low turnout.

By 3:00 PM on Thursday, some polling stations had recorded less than 50 percent voter participation. Bridget Sanyu, a voter at Kabukero Church of Uganda in Karusandara Sub-county, said many voters whose parliamentary candidates lost chose to stay away, further lowering turnout. She also noted that, being a market day, most residents left to seek income through daily activities.

Sanyu added that voter apathy is increasing, as dissatisfaction with the performance of political leaders discourages participation. During last week’s parliamentary elections, only 3,042 out of 7,002 registered voters turned up. She urged the Electoral Commission to restore public confidence by ensuring results accurately reflect the will of the people.

Madina Kanyuzi, a voter at Mubuku Central polling station, said low turnout was also due to residents’ busy schedules and disappointment with political leaders who fail to deliver on promises. She highlighted poor conditions in local schools, including a lack of safe toilets and water, which she said affects learners’ well-being.

Davis Bwamable, a voter at Hima Cement Polling Station, explained that farmers were busy harvesting maize and therefore did not participate in voting.

Youth voters Sedrack Kule and Samuel Kule of Hima Town Council said they were dissatisfied with last week’s parliamentary results. While they acknowledged that voting is a civic responsibility, they described previous outcomes as discouraging.

Isaac Fred, voting at Hapida polling station in Kasunganyanja, Rwimi Town Council, said supporters of Brian Asaba, who lost the MP race, were demoralized and opted out of subsequent elections. He also noted that many traders had traveled to Fort Portal for the weekly market.

Sterling Charles, one of the first voters at All Saints Church of Uganda, said most residents are more interested in presidential and parliamentary elections. He added that insufficient civic education contributed to low turnout.

William Nzoghu, former MP for Busongora North, agreed with voters but also cited high militarization during previous elections as a factor that discouraged participation. He urged the Electoral Commission to uphold constitutional principles that empower citizens to choose their leaders.

Janet Tumusiime, presiding officer at Kigando polling station in Mubuku Town Council, said she expected low turnout despite early delivery of election materials. Of 297 registered voters, she doubted even half would cast ballots, citing residents’ engagement in marketing and other activities.

***

URN