Kasese opposition call on Museveni to respect freedom of Worship

Kasese, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Opposition members in Kasese District, particularly those affiliated with the People’s Front for Freedom (PFF), have called on President Yoweri Museveni to respect freedom of worship. Their appeal follows allegations that the President influenced the postponement of a special Mass that had been organised to pray for detained opposition figure Kizza Besigye on Monday.

The group expressed concern that the move signals a retreat from key democratic gains, including freedom of speech and religious liberty. They argue that blocking the planned prayers represents interference in religious affairs and reflects an attempt to exert control over independent institutions.

Saulo Maate, the PFF Chairperson for Western Region, described the reported obstruction of the Mass as a troubling sign of growing state dominance over societal spaces. He warned that such developments could set a precedent for further interference in religious matters.

Maate also questioned why religious leaders who are committed to doing what is right would act under pressure from political authorities. He urged them to remain independent and collectively issue a statement addressing the matter.

Jafari Kighutiya, an FDC leader in Kasese Municipality, said it was unfortunate that President Museveni, who fought a bush war partly on the basis of securing citizens’ freedoms, is now being accused of undermining the same rights. He added that, given the contributions made by Besigye and his wife to the country, they should be allowed space to witness the reforms they once advocated for.

Joseph Mafunguro, a PFF member, called on religious leaders to engage the President and remind him of democratic principles. He also urged Ugandans to use the ongoing Lenten and Ramadhan periods to pray for the country. Dr. Besigye is jointly charged with Obeid Lutale and Captain Denis Oola on treason charges for allegedly plotting to overthrow the government.

