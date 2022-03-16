Kasese nursery bed operators ask gov’t to intervene in dispute with UCDA field officer

Kasese, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Coffee nursery bed operators in Kasese district have asked the government to intervene in a dispute between them and the Uganda Coffee Development Authority-UCDA.

The operators accuse the coordinator of UCDA in Kasese, Moses Alinda of awarding coffee supply contracts and certificates to nursery bed operators from outside Kasese.

They want the officer to be transferred or interdicted until their concerns are addressed.

Under a common agreement, UCDA supports nursery bed operators with extension services and in turn, buys the seedlings.

In September, Alinda was arrested on allegations of extorting money from coffee nursery bed operators before inspecting their beds.

The nursery bed operators also accuse Alinda of using his office to allocate coffee supply contracts to persons who do not have nursery beds, failing to renew their certificates, and selectively awarding supply contracts and certificates.

Isaac Kisoghulo, the chairman Nursery Bed operators Kasese district, says local coffee suppliers have been frustrated by people from outside the district who are cleared to supply Kasese farmers at their expense.

He adds that even when the demand for coffee is high at the moment, very few nursery bed operators in the district have been allocated supply contracts by UCDA Kasese office.

Moses Musabaho, a nursery bed operator in Bwera wants the Ministry of Agriculture and UCDA to investigate Alinda. He says it’s a sign of conspiracy that UCDA has failed to reign in on its own officer after he was implicated in misuse of office a couple of times.

Bolingo Makanika, another operator says that he lost over 7 million shillings in one year after failing to get a contract to supply seedlings. Makanika also says that Alinda refused to renew his operation license for unclear reasons.

When contacted, Alinda refused to comment saying that the matter is before the court.

Emmanuel Tumwizere, UCDA regional manager Rwenzori says his office does not condone such conduct and will arrest whoever is extorting and mismanaging the awarding of supply contracts.

URN