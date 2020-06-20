Kasese LCs accused of selling governments self study materials

Kasese, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Parents in Kasese district are accusing the LC1 offices of charging them money to access learning materials that were provided by the government. The Ministry of Education distributed self-study materials to facilitate continuity of learning as schools remain closed across the country.

Although the materials are supposed to be distributed at no cost, local councils chairpersons in Kasese are allegedly forcing patents to pay for them. Several parents have allegedly been asked to pay for photocopying services on the account that the materials that were distributed by the government were not enough to cover the student population across the district.

Medius Nyesigomwe, one of the parents says that the LCI chairperson even attempted to beat up a stationary attendant who had accessed a copy of the materials and was issuing them out to parents. Nyesigaomwe says that village chairpersons have chosen to monopolise the materials so that they can fix their own fees.

Jane Mubiira, a mother of six from Kidodo cell was charged between 3500 to 9,000 Shillings for different copies of the learning materials for her children who are in different classes. She says the local council leaders rejected requests by parents to find cheaper options for photocopying services.

Mary Kabugho, another mother shares the same sentiments. The mother of two children, one in senior three and another in senior four has failed to raise money to access the learning materials. She was asked to pay 7000 shillings to get materials.

Aaron Bwambale, a resident of Kidodo cell in Kasese municipality had to put up with all the costs to buy the materials from the area LCI chairperson to ensure her children continue learning. However, Mbwabale is worried that most parents especially the uneducated may not be able to guide their children when they are faced with challenges in the work.

But Seleveno Ssebuwa, the secretary for elders in Kidodo cell denied the allegation urging the fees cater for costs on re-seizing the large materials and photocopying.

Kasese Resident District Commissioner Lt. Joel Walusimbi says he has received several complaints about chairpersons selling out the learning materials to parents. Walusimbi says his team has interested itself in the matter and will bring to book, all persons who will be found selling materials and prosecute them for frustrating government programmes.

URN