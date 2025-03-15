Kasese farmers urged to embrace organic farmingh

Kasese, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Farmers have been urged to adopt the use of organic fertilisers on their farms to boost crop production and soil fertility.

The call was made by Longino Masereka Kyakora, the Executive Director of Great Lakes Organic Farmers’ Association, who emphasises that soils in the Rwenzori Mountains lose fertility rapidly due to increased use of inorganic fertilizers, which negatively affect crop quality.

Kyakora notes that apart from the government needs to devise means of buying machines and supply them to the farmers for use as a way of adding value to the agricultural produce.

He further noted that the practice offered healthy and safe food and played a role in mitigating against the effects of climate change because pesticides and other inputs with residual effects to the environment are not applied.

Charles Kahitison, the Nyakabingo Sub-county LCIII Chairperson, noted that going organic was the most sustainable way of farming because it entailed the use of resources that the farmers could easily access.

He noted the need for agriculture extension workers to advise farmers on the best farming practices.

But Harriet Bira, a local farmer from Nyakabingo, criticises the government for not doing much to fight counterfeit agricultural inputs on the local market that have, in turn, affected their produce.

****

URN