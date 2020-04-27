Kasese elderly, PWDs receive relief food

Kasese, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The elderly and persons with disabilities in Kasese district have received relief items from the district task force. Distribution targeted about 400 families in areas of railway ward, Kidodo, Kikinzo and Saluti B, all in Kasese Municipality.

The group which also included widows and expecting mothers received a bunches of matooke, 5 kilograms of posho, 2kg of beans and half a bar of soap.

Lt. Joe Walusimbi, the head of the district COVID-19 taskforce says that they selected the three groups due to the difficulties they are facing to raise something to eat during the lockdown.

Benaleta Akol 85 said that although she welcomes the relief, she asked the task force to increase the food ratio.

Akol said that she and her family members depend on hand to mouth income and with a kilogram of beans and 5kgs of posho, it won’t push them even beyond a week.

However, section of the residents in the area were left unsatisfied suggesting that a number of them though starving didn’t get the relief. They blame the LC1 chairpersons of keeping out some persons who should have received the relief.

Mimuna Kighoma, says that she is surprised she didn’t receive any relief and yet she doesn’t have what to eat.

URN