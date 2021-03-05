Kasese district registers high cases of child abuse

Kasese, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Kasese District is grappling with a surge in children abuse cases.

The cases include defilement, rape, neglect, torture among others. According to records, the district registered an increase of child abuse cases from 2,082 in 2018 to 20,653 in 2019.

Last year, the cases rose to 25,439 cases and this year alone Kasese has so far recorded over 22 child abuse cases.

Zainabu Asiimwe the District Probation and Social Welfare officer says the situation is disturbing. She says that the cases might be much higher with some going unrecorded or concealed by the parents and leaders.

She blames the cases on poor parenting, high poverty levels and school drop-outs which has exposed the children to their tormentors. Asiimwe is also cognizant of the fact that some leaders have supported child marriages under the guise of culture.

Asiimwe wants the Obusinga Bwa Rwenzururu and all leaders in the district to speak out publicly and take action against the vices.

Bigemera Abdu Latif the LCI Muhokya Cell, Muhokya Sub County attributes violence against children on parents who have abandoned their parenting roles. He says a number of young children have taken on casual work on Lake George shores where they are either sexually or physical abused without getting justice.

Earnest Masereka, a Para-Social Worker from Muhokya Sub County and working with Muhokya HCIII attributes the increase in child abuse cases to domestic violence that has separated parents.

Some of the children end up staying with a single parent while others run away from their homes.

But Leonard Masereka from Acholi quarter blames children for engaging in bad groups at tender ages. He says many street children ran away from their parent’s homes after being persuaded by their friends. These would later fall victims to abuse without any defence.

********

URN