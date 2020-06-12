Kasese district leaders raise flag over illegal sand mining

Kasese, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Kasese district leaders have raised a red flag over sand mining across major rivers in the district.

Last month, floods ravaged Kasese after rivers Nyamwamba, Nyamugasani and Mubuku burst their banks. The locals have now returned to the same rivers to extract sand deposits.

Kasese Municipality Mayor Godfrey Kabyanga says that rivers are now riddled with unfilled pits which will eventually endanger the river bed causing grave destruction once water volumes increase.

According to Kabyanga, the Municipality lacks resources at the moment to enforce the laws against illegal sand mining.

Geoffrey Sibendire Bigogo the Kasese LCV chairperson says that are yet to start operations against illegal sand mining.

Bigogo also warns people against buying sand that has not been tested for its ability to handle structures.

Daniel Kizito, a miner along River Nyamwamba downplays the directives of the leaders. He explains that they are into mining because of the lack of income to look after their family.

Geoffrey Bwambale says that he is aware of the impact of illegal sand mining, but wants the leaders to find alternative sources of income for people like him.

Charles Nyamutale an environmentalist in Mubuku says that the rivers are harmed by extract sand extraction which might have a devastating effect on the environment.

In April, the Ministry of Water and Environment instructed leaders in all districts to evict people from wetlands and rivers.

