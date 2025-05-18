Martha Karua deported back to Nairobi after airport standoff in Tanzania

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania | THE STAR KENYA | People’s Liberation Party (PLP) leader Martha Karua has announced that she is on her way back to Kenya after almost six hours of detention at Julius Nyerere International Airport in Tanzania.

In a statement on her X account on Sunday, Karua said her deportation had been completed.

“Deportation complete! On board KQ flight No 485 for Nairobi,” she tweeted.

Earlier on, Karua said she was detained alongside two attorneys at the airport, upon their arrival at 9am.

“I arrived at Dar es Salaam, Mwalimu Julius Nyerere International Airport at 9 am, and immigration referred my passport to the supervisor, who kept me waiting for an hour as she consulted her superiors,” she said.

Deportation complete ! On board @KQSupport flight No 485 for Nairobi — Martha Karua SC (@MarthaKarua) May 18, 2025

“I have been denied entry into Tanzania and I and two colleagues are awaiting deportation at Mwalimu Nyerere International Airport Dar es Salaam.”

She said she was being held alongside fellow human rights defenders and lawyers Lynn Ngugi and Gloria Kimani, all guests of the East Africa Law Society (EALS) and the Law Society of Kenya (LSK).

Karua said she was concerned about the restriction on her movement within the East African Community (EAC).

“I am concerned that, as a citizen of Jumuiya, my access within the East African Community (EAC) appears inexplicably restricted,” she said.

Karua claimed their denial of entry was linked to their interest in the politically sensitive case of detained Tanzanian opposition leader Tundu Lissu, who faces treason charges.

“The common thread between Gloria Kimani, a council member of LSK, and Lynn Ngugi is that we are guests of EALS. I suspect all visitors who may be interested in the politically motivated case against Tundu Lissu are being denied entry,” she stated.

Her statement came shortly after Principal Secretary for Foreign Affairs Korir Sing’Oei said the Kenyan mission in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania was looking into the detention.

Sing’Oei said the mission, headed by High Coommissioner of Kenya to Tanzania Isaac Njenga will apprise on the matter shortly.

“Our Mission in Dar es Salaam has reached out to relevant authorities in the United Republic of Tanzania and will be apprising further on the matter shortly,” the PS said.

SOURCE: The Star Kenya