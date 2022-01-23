Karamoja’s ‘top rustler’ netted

Moroto, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The joint force of police and army have finally arrested the man they call the ‘master planner of Karimojong cattle rustling’ raids, ending a seven month hunt for him.

Anthony Lomongin who was has been on the wanted list of the security forces was arrested on Saturday morning at his hideout in Nadunget village, Nangorit parish, in Nadunget sub-county of Moroto district.

The Karamoja Police Spokesperson Michael Longole confirmed the arrest of the suspect, saying he has been disturbing the security for the last seven months.

Longole said the suspect who is currently in the army’s custody for further interrogation, has been described by cattle rustlers who handed over their guns as a ‘king of rustlers’.

“He is the one to assigns the rustlers to cross to Teso while he sends others to Sebei and Kenya,” he said.

Longole said the security forces launched an operation to arrest him seven months ago but he has been staying in the wildness until Saturday when his luck run out.

He said they recovered an army warm suit and a container of water from where he was hiding.

“This is the man who has been giving people of Moroto Municipality sleepless nights with his team of five which we are now going to get very fast since the commander has been arrested.

Longole said the suspect will be charged with illegal possession of military attire and murder since there is evidence that he has been behind several fatal attacks in the Municipality.

Peter Loputhang an elder and a resident of Lotiri parish in Nadunget sub-county in Moroto district said the arrest of the suspect will now help residents get some rest.

“We have never had peaceful sleep, some families had been entering into their houses as early as 6 pm fearing being attacked by the suspect with his group,” he said.

According to another resident, one Loputhyang, they gave up reporting the suspect to the security forces because there was no being action taken.

“We used to report to the security about the suspect but the security could not effect any arrest, instead the guy keeps returns back to attack those who report him,” he said.

Gloria Angolere, another resident of Nadunget appealed to the security to always handle such suspects strictly because when they escape and return to terrorize the community.

“Such people when arrested should be taken and jailed in Western Uganda where they can’t escape from, but leaving them within Karamoja will be tricky,” she said.

