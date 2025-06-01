Karamoja youth urged to shun vices and embrace productive work

Moroto, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Youths in the Karamoja sub-region have been urged to abandon destructive habits and instead channel their energy into productive economic ventures to uplift themselves and their communities.

The call was made by the Minister for Karamoja Affairs, Simon Peter Lokeris, during the World Nutrition Day commemoration held in Moroto District.

Lokeris expressed concern that many young people in the region, who should be the driving force for development, are instead engaging in unproductive and destructive behaviors such as cattle raiding, street gambling, and idleness.

He blamed some of the persistent poverty and food insecurity in the region on the reluctance of youth to engage in meaningful work.

“The youth should abandon all their destructive activities and focus on ventures that can transform them economically and promote community development,” Lokeris emphasized.

The Minister encouraged young people to take up income-generating projects such as farming, the chapati business, transport services, and others, instead of relying on cattle rustling, a vice that has held the region back for decades.

Lokeris noted that despite the government’s continued investment in Karamoja, youth remain passive and disinterested in creating a better future for themselves.

He warned that true transformation of Karamoja will not come from external actors, but from the Karamojong themselves choosing to make positive, progressive changes.

