Kapelebyong reviews security measures to curb drug theft in health facilities

Kapelebyong, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Kapelebyong district security committee has tightened security measures to ensure the safety of drugs in all health facilities across the district. This follows rising cases of the theft of drugs in health facilities across the district.

The new measures were informed by the recent raids into three health facilities in the district where unknown people broke into the units last week and stole drugs worth UGX 48M. The affected health facilities include Nyada HC2 in Kapelebyong sub-county, Angerepo HC2, and Ajeleik HC2, both in Acowa sub-county.

At Nyada HC2, the assailants took away coartem and RTDs worth 27 million Shillings while Ajeleik HC2, Angerepo HC2 lost drugs worth 17.4 million Shillings respectively. Emmanuel Opio, the Kapelebyong District Communications Officer says that the district security committee has resolved to keep most of the drugs meant for HC2s and HC3s at the district headquarters until the security situation is fully addressed.

According to Opio, health workers will be picking up drugs daily from the district headquarters to ensure their safety from thieves who have turned their guns on health units. He notes that the security team that sat on Wednesday also resolved to recruit and deploy security guards at all health facilities to minimize cases of theft of drugs.

“The team resolved to retrain all the security guards deployed in health facilities with military skills, fence off health facilities that are still open, and reinforce the buildings where drugs are stored. We are also stepping up security vigilance among the community members to be able to alert us on the people selling government drugs in drug shops,” Opio said.

While this is the first time thugs are breaking into Nyada and Ajeleik, Angerepo has suffered similar raids thrice in one year alone. Opio added that the police are investigating the cases of theft after recording statements from security guards and staff in the facilities. But Kapelebyong is not alone in this crisis of theft and break-ins into health facilities.

In December last year, Akoboi, Olupe, and Aliakamer HC2s in Katakwi district suffered similar raids and lost drugs worth unspecified amounts of money. The same scenario was reported in Amuria, Serere, Kaberamaido, and Soroti districts.

In the police preliminary findings last year, some facilities had been broken into to gain access to the drugs while others were opened using keys. The findings further indicate that whenever an attack is conducted in the health facility, there is no staff found in the quarters at night. Moses Mwanga Kityo, the East Kyoga Regional Police Commander says that some staff have been arrested and facing criminal charges on the same.

“I am in a meeting to avail details but we are still carrying on investigations in areas where theft of drugs was reported,” he said on phone.

URN