KAPCHORWA SCHOOL BUS CRASH: Death toll rises to 26

Kapchorwa, Uganda | URN | The death toll from the King David Junior School bus crash in Kapchorwa has risen to 26, according to the latest government update, deepening the grief of families gathered at the school as they waited for news about their children.

The government said the victims include 21 pupils and five members of staff, among them the school director, Tadeo Ssekadde. Despite the update, many parents remained in anguish on Friday, saying they still did not know whether their children were among the dead, injured or survivors.

The Acting Minister of Education, Dr John Chrysostom Muyingo, who addressed parents at the school in Ndejje, said the government had formed an inter-ministerial committee to investigate the cause of the crash.

He said 217 pupils and staff had travelled for the educational tour using two buses and support vehicles. The bus involved in the crash was carrying 107 people when it overturned as the group returned from tourist sites, including Sipi Falls. According to the minister, 44 survivors were admitted to Mbale Regional Referral Hospital, with several in critical condition.

But for many parents, the official figures offered little comfort. Their biggest concern was knowing the fate of their own children. “We need to know whether our children are safe or not. We need the status of which child is in which situation,” one parent told the minister.

Florence Sitenda, a resident of Kiza Kimwanyi, said she had spent hours searching for information without success. “Up to now, we do not know whether our child died or not. The name is not appearing on the lists being shared,” she said.

As the hours passed, more heartbreaking stories emerged. Atuhire Flavia, the school’s bursar, said one pupil she knew had died while another survived with critical injuries. Another parent, Qureshi Jjumba, broke down in tears after learning that only one of his three children who had gone on the trip had been confirmed alive. The fate of the other two remained unknown.

Although authorities released partial lists of identified victims, many families were still waiting for confirmation. URN has learnt that, frustrated by the lack of clear information, some parents travelled to Mbale and Kapchorwa in search of their children.

The area Member of Parliament, David Sserukenya, appealed for patience, saying officials were still working to identify some of the victims. “We are told some children cannot be identified by eye, and there will be a technical process. Let’s remain calm and allow the ministries of Education and Health to complete the process,” he said.

Parents also appealed to the government to ensure the safe return of pupils who were not involved in the crash, saying reuniting families with their children would help ease the fear and uncertainty.

Meanwhile, the Minister for Children and Youth Affairs, Dr Mercy Lakisa, said counsellors had been deployed to the school to provide psychosocial support to parents, pupils and staff affected by the tragedy.

“We have brought in counsellors to support the children, parents and teachers during this difficult moment. The emotional pain of losing loved ones and waiting for information about missing children requires proper support,” Lakisa said.