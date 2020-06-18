Kanyike resigns, Doreen Nyanjura new Kampala Deputy Mayor

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Kampala City Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago has appointed Makerere University Kampala Woman Councillor Doreen Nyanjura as his Deputy.

Lukwago made the announcement this morning at the Lord Mayor’s Parlor at City Hall, following the resignation of Sarah Kanyike, who said she is retiring from active politics. Kanyike, the Makindye East Woman Councillor has served as Deputy Lord since 2016.

Kanyike was last week Nominated by President Yoweri Museveni to take up the position of Director Gender, Community Service and Production at Kampala Capital City Authority. Lukwago says he accepted her resignation in good faith although he had previously pleaded with her to reject the nomination.

After the introduction of the KCCA Executive arm in the KCCA 2020 amendment Act, Kanyike was appointed as the Executive Secretary in charge of Gender and also the Leader of Government Business at KCCA early this year.

Lukwago has also appointed Moses Kataabu, the councillor Kampala Central Division to replace Doreen Nyanjura’s duties as the Executive Secretary in Charge of Finance. Both Nyanjura and Kataabu will be presented before the KCCA Council for approval.

Council is expected to convene on Monday, June 22, 2020.

URN