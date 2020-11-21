Kanungu district headquaters closed after staff tests positive for Covid-19

Kanungu, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Kanungu District headquarters have been temporarily closed after a staff tested positive for covid-19.

Hajji Shafiq Ssekandi Ssengooba, the Resident District Commissioner Kanungu said the closure is for the safety of everyone but also to ensure that the premises are properly disinfected.

Ssengooba said the offices that were closed on Friday, will remain closed for four days and is optimistic that this is will provide enough time for fumigation. He added that offices will be re-opened on Tuesday to resume normal business.

He adds that staff has already been enrolled onto the home-based treatment as recommended by the Ministry of Health since the Kabale Covid-19 treatment center is filled up.

Ssengooba says that all district staff have been encouraged to go for testing.

Kanungu District Health Officer Dr Stephen Ssebudde said they have already identified several contacts who have since been told to go into self-isolation.

As a contingency measure, Ssebudde says that they are liaising with officials at the Kabale treatment center once the staff presents with serious signs.

Kanungu has recorded 19 covid-19 cases and two deaths.

URN