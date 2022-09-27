Kansai Plascon’s ‘Colour Cup’ paint and win promotion returns with season 11

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Kansai Plascon, Uganda’s leading paint manufacturers have announced the launch of the 11th edition of their annual Paint and Win Promotion held in Kampala, today Sept.27.

During the event, executives said, painters and members of the public will be rewarded for their loyalty and continuous use of Plascon products.

Dubbed ‘The Colour Cup’ edition, this year’s promotion is expected to be bigger than any others that have happened before. It will run for ten (10) weeks from October 1st until December 12th, during which the world’s greatest football tournament will be played in Qatar.

Kansai Plascon Managing Director Santosh Gumte said, “Just like the World Cup, Paint and Win represents the biggest local event in the paint fraternity. We use the campaign to strengthen relations with our customers and our number one partners, the painters through various touch points including country-wide trade activations and online engagements. This year, we have decided to give them the ‘World Cup of Paint.”

This year, he said, the company has invested Shs2billion towards the promotion.

“We shall be rewarding our customers with Shs 1million daily, Shs 3million weekly and other exciting rewards including boda bodas and fuel vouchers among others. All you need to do is buy Plascon Paint worth Shs 100,000, get a scratch card and SMS your code to 7197 for a chance to win,” he added.

Over the past years, Paint and Win promotions have not only been about cash rewards for those who buy paint but to the general public as well. This has been done through corporate social responsibility activities that are carried out as part of the campaign, community outreaches during activations among other interventions.