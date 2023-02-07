Kansai Plascon paints Busoga College Mwiri

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | On Feb.06, paint manufacturer, Kansai Plascon Uganda made a donation worth Shs 40million of paint to Mwiri College to be used to rehabilitate the school infrastructure.

The donation, which was made by the company’s Managing Director, Santosh Narayan Gumte, will be complemented by teaching students painting skills.

“I know we are going to transform these boys into responsible men, able to contribute to our society and country,” Gumte said.

“I am honored to join you all as we start a project that I believe will transform not just Mwiri as a school but also the students that go through this great institution,” he added.

Busoga College Mwiri is a Church of Uganda-founded boy’s boarding secondary school known for academic excellence in the country since 1911.

At the same event, Gumte said he is aware of the changes in the education sector.

“I understand that the school curriculum has been modified by the Ministry of Education to include more practical or vocational skills training for students.

This is a very welcome progression and one that the labour market desperately needs. These skills will ensure students leave school with a good education but also the capacity to start income generating activities,” he explained.

Plascon trains more than 15,000 painters annually in its painters’ training workshops across Uganda.

“We have seen many painters horn their craft and take on large contracts and painting projects that have transformed their lives significantly,” he said, “We pledge to continue supporting initiatives that improve the lives of Ugandans.”