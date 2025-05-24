Kansai Plascon hosts a gala to celebrate key stakeholders

KAMPALA, UGANDA | THE INDEPENDENT | Kansai Plascon, one of Uganda’s leading paint manufacturers, hosted its much- anticipated 2025 Partners’ Gala at the Kampala Serena Hotel Helipad, celebrating key stakeholders under the theme “Celebrating Loyalty, Building Sustainability.”

The glamorous evening brought together top distributors, partners, and industry players in recognition of their critical role in the company’s continued success, it said in a statement on May 23.

Known for its vibrant energy and elegant atmosphere, the gala delivered on every front, treating guests to top-tier entertainment, a gourmet dinner, and powerful addresses from Plascon leadership.

Ugandan music star Vinka, of Swangz Avenue, headlined the entertainment, energizing the audience with popular hits such as “Believe,” “Love Panic,” “God Ye Buddy,” and “Overdose.”

Santosh Gumte, the managing director of Kansai Plascon Uganda, expressed deep appreciation for the enduring partnerships that have helped elevate Plascon as Uganda’s most trusted paint brand.

“Tonight is a testament to the power of partnership,” Gumte said. “Your resilience, dedication, and loyalty have fueled our journey of growth and innovation. As we look ahead, we promise to keep investing in advanced technologies, expanding our offerings, and deepening these partnerships.”

Daniel Adrian Kayongo, Plascon’s brand manager, reiterated the company’s commitment to excellence, innovation, and customer satisfaction.

“Our success is measured not just in sales, but in trust. You—our partners—have brought the Plascon brand closer to communities, upholding quality and accessibility. Together, we will continue to transform spaces and inspire confidence.”

Highlighting the broader impact of these partnerships, Moses Kato, the national sales manager, emphasized Plascon’s role beyond business.

“We’re not just selling paint—we’re building dreams, supporting communities, and contributing to national development. Our journey is about creating shared value, whether through community sponsorships, support for local talent, or maintaining world-class standards.”

The Serena Helipad provided a stunning backdrop for the event, fostering a dynamic networking environment. Guests were also recognized with awards for outstanding performance, reinforcing Plascon’s tradition of appreciating excellence.

Founded on a strong tradition of innovation and community engagement, Kansai Plascon continues to lead Uganda’s paint industry in many respects.

Through its annual gala, the company strengthens ties with its partners while setting new standards for sustainability, loyalty, and long-term growth.

As Plascon looks to the future, its leadership reaffirmed a bold vision—driven by technology, sustained by partnerships, and painted in the vibrant hues of shared success.