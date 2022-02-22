Kansai Plascon donates Shs50m worth of supplies to Entebbe Grade One Hospital

Wakiso, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Kansai Plascon, Uganda’s paint company has donated supplies worth Shs50million to the Entebbe Grade One Hospital as the company continues to spread cheer in communities and celebrate its customers.

The donation which is part of the recently concluded ‘Paint and Win’ Colours of Celebration promotion was handed over by the Plascon Managing Director, Santosh Gumte at the hospital premises in Entebbe, Wakiso District on Feb.21.

Every year, Plascon runs the ‘Paint and Win’ promotion which serves as a platform for the brand to strengthen relations and reward its dealers, customers, and painters with various prizes for their loyalty and continuous support.

Gumte said, “For our 10th Edition of Paint and Win, we chose to celebrate you – the people who have kept us going. Your love for Plascon has led us to numerous successes and we want to say thank you. Entebbe Grade One Hospital was the first hospital to handle cases of Covid-19 in and continues to take lead in the fight against the pandemic. We hope our contribution will be a good addition to the already existing equipment and a pat on the back for the brave health workers who wake up every day, risk everything to give hope to our communities.”

Donations included mattresses, gloves, face masks, buckets, basins, JIK, disinfectant liquid and sanitizer.

The company also provided paint worth Shs25million and the labour to give the hospital a fresh coat of paint.

Dr. Moses Muwanga, the Hospital’s director said, “I would like to let you know that we are deeply grateful to Plascon Uganda for helping us improve on the hospital.”