Kansai Plascon dines with dealers in Kampala

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda’s leading paint manufacturers, Kansai Plascon treated their dealers from across the country to a sumptuous dinner at the Kampala Sheraton Hotel over the weekend.

The dinner which is held annually is aimed at celebrating the company’s dealers for their continued dedication towards the growth of Plascon as a brand and their unwavering support, even in difficult periods.

The dinner is also used as a platform where dealers are briefed on the company’s new products, current performance, and projections of the year.

Santosh Gumte, Kansai Plascon managing director said, “As a company, we are dedicated to understanding issues that our community faces and are continuously innovating to make sure we provide solutions to them.”

Gumte revealed that the company has given their Budget Range products a brand-new look and have upgraded them from metallic tins and jerry cans to plastic buckets while maintaining the same quality of paint.

“We upgraded the packaging to buckets to eliminate the challenge of rusting metal tins since our budget range is water-based. We also know that during usage, some paint inevitably remains in the jerry cans, which isn’t the case for the buckets. Buckets can be easily stacked and transported and they are simpler to use in the painting process,” Gumte said.

The buckets come with a secure tamper-proof seal to ensure that customers get original Plascon quality paint and in addition to that, they are also more functional and can be reused for multiple purposes.

The dealers were also informed that Plascon now has rolled out a new look for the premium Woodcare products – Woodcare Interior, Woodcare Exterior, Wood Varnish Clear, Woodcare Preservative, Woodcare 2 Pack Polyurethane and Woodcare Polyurethane varnish.