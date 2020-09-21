Kampala tops in promoting coronavirus – Museveni

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Ministry of Health has said Kampala has over 30 percent of the total 6,287 confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) that have been reported by the country.

According to figures from the health ministry, Kampala followed by Amuru, Buikwe and Moroto account for more than 50 percent of the country’s reported cases.

The high number of cases within Kampala prompted President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni to declare the district as the victor in spreading the highly infectious disease.

While addressing the country during the COVID- 19 presidential address, President Museveni urged people within Kampala to follow the set public health preventive measures of hand washing, wearing masks and avoiding public gatherings.

He called upon the people within Kampala to question themselves why cases in Kampala are sky rocketing. “Kampala has taken the cup of promoting the xoronavirus. You are only five percent of the country but you are responsible for more than 30 percent of the cases. Why? Because of indiscipline,” said president Museveni.

According to the health ministry, over 100 cases of the disease are reported on a daily basis. Due to the increasing number of cases and lack of quarantine space, President Museveni announced that the health ministry had now resorted to reducing the number of quarantine days.

“The health ministry will now start releasing people from quarantine once they test negative. After that, they will just follow up with people from their homes,” he said.

Previously, travelers and contacts of positive cases had to undergo a mandatory 14 day institutional quarantine.

President Museveni urged Ugandans to take the necessary precautions needed to protect themselves. ” Our scientists are sure if people stick to SOPs we shall be safe. If we follow these measures we shall be safe. Be your own medic worker. Understand the health measures and follow them,” he said.

URN