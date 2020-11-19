Kampala protests: City mortuary receives 16 bodies

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The city mortuary at Mulago National Referral hospital has received 16 bodies resulting from Wednesday’s protests. The protests erupted after the National Unity Platform presidential flag bearer Robert Kyagulanyi was arrested in Luuka district.

According to Dr Moses Byaruhanga, the police chief pathologist, 15 were men while one was female.

He adds that they are expecting more bodies since many people could have been injured during the protests. URN reporter who was at Mulago city mortuary saw three more bodies being taken to the mortuary.

According to Dr Byaruhanga, the sixteen died as a result of gunshots, suffocation from tear gas while others were killed in hit and run accidents.

Maureen Nakazibwe, a resident of Nansana who was at the mortuary says that her husband Peter Kintu was shot dead by LDU personnel.

Nasser Kongora says that his 26-year-old brother was shot dead in Kisenyi in a maize store.

Police has also beefed up security at city mortuary Mulago as the relatives collect the bodies.

Dr Rosemary Byanyima, the Deputy Executive Director Mulago Hospital says that 46 people have been admitted at the casualty ward nursing injuries sustained in the protests. According to Byanyima, four people died last night as a result of injuries.

She also cautioned people against taking the injured to nearby clinics.

Some relatives of the victims have been blocked from accessing the casualty ward.

URN