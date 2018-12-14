Friday , December 14 2018
Kampala-Portbell railway line profitable – URC

The Independent December 14, 2018 Business, News Leave a comment

FILE PHOTO: Kampala-Portbell railway

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Just four months after it was rehabilitated the Kampala-Port Bell railway line has carried 40,000 tonnes of goods to and from.

According to the managing director of Uganda Railways Corporation, Charles Kateeba, the 10-kilometre line, which was disused for over 10 years, needed just 800 million shillings to get rehabilitated.

Kateeba says after rehabilitating the railroad, it has recouped the investment within a short time.

According to Kateeba, many government agencies fail to perform is because of inability to collaborate, including accessing locally available funding to fix small problems, just like the Kampala-Port Bell line needed just less than a billion shillings.

Kateeba says instead of shutting down strategic government agencies the government should instead create synergies to enable the agencies work seamlessly.

Figures show the volumes of goods on the Kampala-Mombasa line is also on the rise.

Uganda Railways Corporation took over management of the rail network about six months ago after the concessionaire Rift Valley Railway run it down.

