Kampala Geopolitics: 8th edition focuses on global issues

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The eighth edition of the Kampala Geopolitics Conference, a premier platform for regional and global dialogue, is set to take place with a diverse lineup of speakers and thought-provoking topics. Organized in collaboration with Makerere University, the French Embassy in Uganda, Konrad-Adenauer-Stiftung Foundation and other key partners, the conference will bring together academics, policymakers, diplomats, and civil society to address pressing geopolitical issues.

At a recent signing of memorandum of understanding for the organisation of the conference, Professor Mukadasi Buyinza the deputy vice chancellor (academic affairs) of Makerere University, emphasized the significance of the conference, which has become a key agenda-setter for regional geopolitics since its inception.

“This eighth edition continues our mission to foster dialogue on critical issues shaping our world. The partnership we renew today has a rich history that deserves celebration. When we embarked on this collaboration for the first Kampala Geopolitics Conference, we could scarcely have imagined the profound impact it would have on Uganda’s intellectual landscape,” he said.

The Professor outlined two central themes for this year’s discussions: navigating pathways for peace and development in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and examining US- Africa relations from 2025 to 2029, including reflections on the legacy of President Trump’s “America First” policy. These topics, he noted, are crucial for understanding the evolving dynamics of global and regional politics.

Highlighting Makerere University’s centenary celebration in 2022, the Professor underscored the institution’s transformation from a technical school to a comprehensive university and its enduring commitment to academic excellence and knowledge creation.

“Makerere has long been a beacon of intellectual leadership in Uganda and beyond,” he said, pledging the university’s full support for the conference, including providing venues and intellectual resources.

This year’s conference will also feature two landmark debates. The first will focus on oceans, a topic of strategic importance for landlocked Uganda, which relies heavily on ports like Mombasa and Dar-es-Salaam for trade.

The second debate will explore artificial intelligence (AI), a rapidly evolving field with profound implications for Africa. The Ambassador noted Rwanda’s recent hosting of an AI conference and emphasized both the opportunities and challenges posed by AI, including its potential to spread misinformation and influence democratic processes.

The Xavier Sticker French Ambassador to Uganda said that these debates, broadcast widely, engage a diverse audience, including students, researchers, professors, the press, and the general public.

“From a small beginning in 2016, this initiative has grown into a significant and visible presence in Kampala and is strongly supported by Makerere University. We believe in the importance of expanding such spaces for collective reflection, and we are committed to doing so.”

Nils Wörmer, Konrad-Adenauer-Stiftung’s director of the regional programme security dialogue for East Africa, addressed the current state of international politics, describing it as increasingly unpredictable with the formation of new alliances and rising tensions. While these developments are more visible in Europe and America, their impact on Africa is profound, the speaker noted.

Two critical topics were highlighted for discussion: the reform of the UN Security Council and the future of peacekeeping in Africa. The speaker emphasized Africa’s growing demand for a permanent seat with veto power on the Security Council, pointing out that while 70% of its resolutions concern Africa, the continent remains underrepresented.

“In today's rapidly evolving and unpredictable international landscape, marked by institutional disruptions, transactional foreign policies, and new alliances, Africa faces significant consequences. It is time for Africa to have a permanent voice in global decision-making,” Wörmer asserted.

The second panel will examine peacekeeping efforts in Africa, comparing strategies in Somalia, the DRC, and the Lake Chad Basin. The aim is to bridge academic theory with practical solutions, fostering high-quality debate that resonates with a broad audience.

Wörmer also highlighted successful collaborations with Macquarie University, including leadership training programs and joint research projects, emphasizing their continued commitment to building for the future.

“We deeply value our strong partnership with the French Embassy in Uganda, Alliance Francaise, and particularly Macquarie University. Beyond the Kampala Geopolitics Conference, our collaboration extends to joint leadership training for students and research projects leveraging the expertise of Makerere faculty. Notably, we conducted two major leadership workshops last year alone. We are honored to contribute to this esteemed institution’s mission of building for the future.”

The Kampala Geopolitics Conference has grown significantly since its launch in 2016, inspired by the North Geopolitics model. Over the years, it has become a vital platform for public debates, engaging students, researchers, professors, and the wider public. This year’s edition promises to continue this tradition, offering a space for diverse perspectives and collaborative problem-solving.

As preparations for the conference enter their final stages, organizers expressed confidence in its potential to drive meaningful change.

“By bringing together such a wide range of voices, we hope to contribute to a more peaceful, equitable, and prosperous future,” the Professor concluded.

The eighth Kampala Geopolitics Conference will take place from the 9th to the 10th of April 2025 at Makerere University.