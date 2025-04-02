Kampala flood victims call for support

KAMPALA, UGANDA | THE INDEPENDENT | The victims of floods that swept through Kampala last week have appealed to the government for relief support. Many were left homeless and have suffered significant property damage.

The heavy downpour rendered several roads leading to the city center impassable. Furthermore, sections of the Kampala-Jinja highway, specifically at Kyambogo, Kinawataka (Katogo), and parts of the Northern Bypass, were inundated, with some vehicles submerged in the floodwaters.

Meanwhile, residents in areas such as Bwaise, Kalerwe, Natete, Kasubi, Katanga, Kisenyi, Nalukolongo, Kabuusu, Katwe, Namungoona, and Kinawataka spent the entire day wading through floodwaters that had entered their homes.

The Uganda Red Cross Society (URC) reported that at least eight people had lost their lives, including two minors, due to flooding in areas such as Kinawataka, Mulimira along the Northern Bypass, and Kasangati in Kira Municipality, Wakiso District.

One of the victims, Ester Nakul, a 24-year-old mother of three from Nsoba-Kyebando, says that the floods left her homeless. Nakul says that all her belongings, including utensils, mattresses, and other essential items.

Currently, she is seeking refuge in a colleague’s makeshift structure that withstood the flooding.

Nakul, who is struggling to make ends meet for her family, has appealed to the government for assistance.

Isa Lutwama also lost his makeshift home in the devastating flood that occurred during the early hours of Wednesday morning. Like Nakul, Lutwama has been forced to seek shelter with friends in the Nsoba area.

According to Lutwama, he was not at home when the heavy downpour occurred, and as a result, he was unable to salvage any of his belongings, including the tools he uses to earn a living as a construction worker.

Simon Otim, a 60-year-old potter, is among those affected by the floods, which destroyed his home. He is currently taking shelter in a tent, but his health has begun to deteriorate due to the harsh outdoor conditions. Otim is appealing to the government to come to their aid, as they are left stranded and uncertain about their future.

Last week’s flooding sparked widespread criticism from citizens, who blamed the responsible authorities, particularly the Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA).

The criticisms centered on unchecked urbanization, weak environmental policies, inadequate drainage infrastructure, and the encroachment of wetlands, all of which are seen as major contributors to Kampala’s vulnerability to flooding.

However, Sharifah Buzeki, the Executive Director of KCCA, defended the city authority, stating that the recent rainfall exceeded the capacity of Kampala’s drainage system.

*****

URN