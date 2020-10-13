Kalungu official remanded for fraudulent sale of gov’t land

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Anti-Corruption Court has remanded Joel Ddamba, a Principal Township Officer from Kalungu District to Kitalya government prison in connection to the loss of 150 million Shillings. He appeared on Tuesday morning before the Anti-Corruption Court Grade One Magistrate, Moses Nabende where he was charged with loss of public property, abuse of office and conspiracy to defraud the government.

Court heard that in June 2013, while employed as Senior Assistant Town Clerk for Katwe – Butego Division in Masaka Municipal Council, Ddamba fraudulently disposed of Division land at Mutuba Musisi Garden in Masaka along Kampala Road. Prosecution told court that Ddamba conspired with businessman Moses Kallisa to buy the said land and register it his names without the consent and approval of the division and municipal authorities.

Court also heard that Ddamba abused his office when he arbitrary sold government land without approval of the authorities in breach of Public Procurement laws and guidelines. Ddamba pleaded not guilty to three charges. However, the suspect couldn’t apply for bail since he neither had sureties or lawyers to help him. The State Attorney, Phillip Munaba asked court to set a date for hearing the matter, saying investigations are complete.

Nabende remanded Ddamba to Kitalya prison until October 29th when he will return for the mention of his case and advice on the date of his trial before Albert Asiimwe who is currently on leave. Ddamba’s co-accused Moses Kallisa appeared before the same court and was released on bail. Munira Ali, the Spokesperson of the Inspectorate of Government told URN on Monday that Ddamba has been at large for five months.

URN