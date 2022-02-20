Kalungu councilor arrested for defilement after five months on the run

Kalungu, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Charles Mutebi, the councilor representing Kalungu sub-county has been arrested for allegedly defiling a 14-year-old girl.

Police sources who preferred anonymity said that Mutebi was arrested on Saturday from Mubende district where he has been hiding for five months. The sources say that the suspect was later transferred to the Special Investigations Unit-SIU in Kireka, Kampala.

The Criminal Investigations Directorate-CID took up the case in December last year following an outcry from the victim’s family members and district leaders who accused police in the district of shielding the suspect.

Baptista Ddungu, the victim’s relative and caretaker, says they were informed by security officials in Kampala about Mutebi’s arrest.

John Kalema, the Lwabenge sub-county councilor applauded the security agencies for apprehending Mutebi saying that his actions tarnished the image of other councilors. He adds that he has been working closely with the security agencies to ensure justice for the victim and the family.

According to the police, the councilor tricked the victim to pick a container from the house to buy food for him from her mother’s restaurant. He allegedly locked the door and chloroformed her before proceeding to defile her.

She says when she later gained consciousness, she was shocked to see her dress stained with blood, and her private parts were hurting. Mutebi reportedly threatened to kill her in case she told anyone about what happened and the girl first remained silent fearing for her life.

It is until her health deteriorated prompting her parents to take her to Villa Maria hospital in Masaka that she disclosed the councilor’s gruesome act to the health workers and her parents.

*****

URN